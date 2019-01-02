‘Finance Department’ receives SRERD Khorfakkan delegation

Huda Al Yasi, Director of the Financial System Department at Khorfakkan Real Estate Registration Directorate, said that such visits contribute to enhancing partnership and cooperation among various government agencies, helping all parties to share experiences and learn the best practices that can be used in developing the proficiency of the governmental work and the financial system in the Emirate.

The delegation listened to a presentation by Mira bin Hadda, Head of Financial Systems and Smart Applications Department, which included the introduction of the Central Finance Department, its vision, mission and objectives, and reviewed its most important efforts to simplify the financial procedures of the customers and enable them to obtain services safely and quickly. She also briefed the delegation about the electronic and smart services applied in the department.

SRERD delegation praised the advanced work system implemented by the Central Department of Finance in Sharjah and its keenness to continuously develop its services in line with the successive technological developments and the need for innovative systems capable of meeting the needs and expectations of the customers.