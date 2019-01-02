SEWA announces completion of water supply network in Hushi and Qatah

The Hushi network provides potable water to 867 residential villas. The second phase of the Hushi project has already been started and a total of 17,000 metres of main water lines are currently under construction, covering 727 residential villas.

SEWA also completed the implementation of a water line project between Mohadub and Al Sajaa Oasis with a length of 5000 metres and a diameter of 800 metres. The Authority fully completed the internal water network in the new residential area of Qatah, and the connection works began.

Dr. Eng. Rashid Al Leem, Chairman of SEWA, said that the Authority is keen to provide clean water supply for all uses to all regions in the Emirate of Sharjah, in accordance with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

He stressed that the Authority applies the latest international technical specifications in the production and distribution of water. He continued that SEWA is also keen to use eco-friendly materials that maintain water quality.

Dr. Eng. Al Leem pointed out that the new projects will contribute to strengthening the network of water transmission and distribution and improving the efficiency of the network in all areas of Sharjah, as well as keeping pace with urban expansion of the different areas of Sharjah.