Sharjah police succeeds in establishing security during New Year’s Eve celebrations

Lieutenant colonel Khalid Al Kai, Deputy Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department, said that the Department did not record any serious incidents in the Emirate of Sharjah during the celebrations of the New Year 2019, thanks to the security procedures and measures set by the Sharjah Police General Command duringaSharjah police succeeds in establishing security during New Year’s Eve celebrations its meetings preceding the night of the celebrations. He hailed the commitment of the public and the drivers to the rules and traffic laws.