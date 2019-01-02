SM launches ‘Konuz’ programme, a new model of documentation

The municipality formed a committee headed by Thabet Salem Al Tarifi, Director General of Sharjah Municipality and a number of members to follow up the mechanism of operating the programme and accomplishing it on time to ensure documentation of all activities, initiatives, news and events.

Al Tarifi stressed that the Municipality attaches great importance to the documents as part of the genuine past and reflect the history, culture and civilisation of the Emirate of Sharjah and the core of its development.

He added that preserving Sharjah’s culture and heritage is a duty, and that this heritage should be introduced to future generations, following the footsteps of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who gives great importance to heritage and ancient documents. He continued that the municipality adorns its building with many old documents and manuscripts that it has kept for many years.