“SEDD” launches Seventh National Entrepreneurship Exhibition

The opening ceremony was attended by His Excellency Khamis bin Salem Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Department of Suburbs and Villages, His Excellency Sheikh Majid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director of the Department of Suburbs and Villages, Khalfan Saeed Al Marri, Chairman of Al Khalidiya Suburb Council, and number of officials from government entities as well as strategic partners.

During the opening ceremony, SEDD Chairman viewed the participated booths in the Exhibition at which he talked to the owners about their products to have a better idea about them. Also, it is worth mentioning that the Exhibition offers number of events for all numbers of the family of different age groups.

Sultan bin Hadda: Spreading the culture of entrepreneurship among young people and helping them to support their pioneering ideas

His Excellency Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, SEDD Chairman, stated that the Department works to empower young people by providing them with knowledge and experience and enhancing cooperation between them. Such thing is helping in emerging markets and is considered a valuable opportunity for the development and growth of many entrepreneurs. Likely, the Exhibition is looked at as one of the initiatives that SEDD adopts in order to support national projects and encourage them between different groups thus to share experiences and achieve cooperation between them. Also, the aim of holding such Exhibition was to market for the products and services of the entrepreneurs, promote for them, encourage them to continue and achieve sustainability of their projects as well as introduce them to the public.

His Excellency also pointed out that the organisation of the exhibition is a leading step to activate the contribution of this sector to the economic return of the Emirate. Also, it helps to provide opportunities for small and medium sized entrepreneurs to present their products and promising projects as well as to promote them to improve the commercial level of their activities. Such things will help in encouraging the local investment to reach the prospects for success and sustainability, and motivating the economy in the emirate.

Then, His Excellency stressed that the main objective is to achieve the comprehensive development plan initiated by the Department in implementation to the wise vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who calls for the importance of supporting citizens to join the market and conduct the economic work. Also, His Excellency calls all the concerned parties to support the businesses, initiatives, and ideas of citizens to reach with their work to success and sustainability accordance with the standards of the global economy and international variables.

Moreover, His Excellency praised the role played by the partners in the event from sponsoring and supporting the Exhibition. Besides, His Excellency stated that such a thing forms a qualitative strategic partnership that has a significant impact on the growth of the national trade and supports the sustainable economy of Sharjah too.

From her side, Amal Jassim Habash, Deputy Director of Commercial Affairs Department at SEDD, said that the Department works on enabling the citizens of SMEs to attain success in national entrepreneurship in all economic sectors.

She clarified that the organisation of this Exhibition is a continuation of the efforts of the Department to use marketing and promotion mechanisms that support the entrepreneurs. In addition, it will help to provide many activities and events that will promote for products as well as a great opportunity for shops. It should be noted that the Exhibition has more than 30 exhibitors from various business entrepreneurs to display their best products in the family, clothing, fashion, abaya, make-up, cosmetics, accessories, bags, perfumes, incense, jewelery, and handicraft fields.