SCI earns AED 1.5 million from Al-Khair Shop

Al-Khair Shop was established about two years ago, to help the needy families at very low prices, and to provide them with a reasonable solution for the prices that exceed their potential, while the total revenue from Al-Khair Shop's was 1.5 million dirhams as a two-year harvest from its inception. The store includes a variety of products, including clothing and household items, detergents and dry foodstuffs, such as cooking oil and other items, such as children's shoes and pocket bags.

Abdullah Mubarak Al-Dukhan, Secretary General of SCI, said that the store is a place built in 2017 in which some of the new and old products donated by the benefactors are sold, indicating that they are in good condition and suitable for use in order to reduce the cost and pressures facing the needy and poor.

He pointed out that the products are sold to the cases recorded in the Charity statements, at nominal prices, and the returns are used to purchase new furniture, and then delivered to the cases who are covered by home furnishing assistance. Indicating that the total returns received by the Charity from selling products in the shop was about AED1.5 million, within the two years 2017 and 2018.

He explained that one of the objectives of the store, is to provide goods for cases at nominal prices, so that they can get them from the store, instead of buying them from shops at prices exceeding the capacity of income, which saves a lot for beneficiaries, and help them to live better, indicating that the store represents a renewable resource, where the rent is run in the implementation of other charity works, such as furnishing the homes for needy, and other good works to meet the needs.

Al-Dukhan appealed for all benefactors, to donate with used or new products, to be added to the returns of "Al-Khair Shop" and to obtain the maximum rents, to continue its work to meet the needs of the beneficiaries, expand it and to contain different things to meet the needs of the families. He added that the ideas and plans of the Charity are continuing to do good and charity in the country until reaching the ultimate aim and maintaining the "UAE to be the First in charity work".