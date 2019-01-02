SCCI launches Sharjah Spring Promotions 2019 on Thursday

The Sharjah Spring Promotions will feature a large variety of shopping and recreational activities throughout the Emirate of Sharjah, in cooperation with the Shopping Malls Sector Business Group, and in coordination with a number of government departments and agencies in the emirate.

The event, which will be held over a period of 45 days, will be organised in conjunction with a large variety of promotional events witnessed in the country during the same period, which aim to enhance the economic activity in various sectors such as the hotel, tourism and travel sectors.

The Sharjah Spring Promotions will feature tempting offers and discounts on the finest brands and products, while Sharjah’s shopping centres and retail stores will present a variety of valuable prizes and gifts that will be awarded to lucky shoppers.

His Excellency Mohamed Ahmed Amin, Acting Director-General of the SCCI, stated that the Sharjah Spring Promotions is one of the chamber’s permanent initiatives on its seasonal events calendar, which aims to enhance the economy of the emirate, and strengthen the partnership between the government and private sectors, as well as support the retail and tourism sectors this year.

Ibrahim Rashid Al Jarwan, Director of Economic Relations and Marketing at the SCCI, remarked that the majority of shopping malls in Sharjah are participating in the Sharjah Spring Promotions 2019. He added that these centres will launch attractive promotions and recreational activities that include raffle draws on a number of daily and weekly prizes for shoppers.

City Centre Sharjah announced that it will launch a campaign entitled the “January Campaign” from January 10 until February 10, which allows shoppers to enter into weekly raffle draws for every Dh200 purchase at any retail store in the centre. The weekly prizes will consist of Dh10,000 gift cards awarded to two shoppers every week.