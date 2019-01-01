Eastern Region’s Parents Council promotes social communication

Translating its important community responsibility, Rashed Abdullah Al Mehyan, Chairman of Parents Council of the Central Region along with a group of the Council’s member, visited the 90-year-old Hamama Obeid Al Tunaiji in her residence in Al Dhaid.

Al Tunaiji expressed happiness about the visit affirming that such visits contribute to instilling the values of social communication and enhancing family bonds among Emiratis.

Al Mehayan stressed the importance of community communication and the promotion of family rapprochement, highlighting that such visits recognise the role of such people in the service of society.