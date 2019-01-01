Eastern Region’s Parents Council promotes social communication

  • Tuesday 01, January 2019 in 10:09 PM
Sharjah 24: The Parents Council of the Central Region intensified its visits to families and senior citizens in order to activate its role in consolidating the values of community communication and enhancing family rapprochement.
Translating its important community responsibility, Rashed Abdullah Al Mehyan, Chairman of Parents Council of the Central Region along with a group of the Council’s member, visited the 90-year-old Hamama Obeid Al Tunaiji in her residence in Al Dhaid.
 
Al Tunaiji expressed happiness about the visit affirming that such visits contribute to instilling the values of social communication and enhancing family bonds among Emiratis.
 
Al Mehayan stressed the importance of community communication and the promotion of family rapprochement, highlighting that such visits recognise the role of such people in the service of society.