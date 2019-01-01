Al Hamriya Municipality welcomes 2019 by establishing tolerance

The gifts represented a number of timeless phrases and famous words of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, on tolerance, coexistence and peace, with a flower that bears friendliness and tolerance.

Mubarak Rashid Al Shamsi, Director of Al Hamriyah Municipality, affirmed that the declaration of 2019 as the year of tolerance by UAE President enshrines the vision and approach of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and his deep belief that the building of the modern state is based only on the values of tolerance and humanity, and that adherence to noble values is one of the main pillars of civilization.

Al Shamsi pointed out that the Municipality’s distribution of gifts to the communities, families and visitors to Al Hamriya on the first day of the year of tolerance is aimed at demonstrating the value of tolerance.