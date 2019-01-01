Sharjah Police, Al Qasimia University discuss scientific cooperation

The delegation was received by Dr. Rashad Salem, Director of Al Qasimia University, in the presence of several other dignitaries and officials.

During the meeting, the attendees discussed the mechanisms of partnership and many other issues that enhance partnership and boost the development of joint cooperation mechanisms.

Commenting on the visit, Lieutenant Colonel, Dr. Salah Al Mazrouei has highlighted the importance of the scientific cooperation between the two sides, stressing on the importance of communicating with the University to achieve the objectives of the Ministry of Interior.

Dr. Rashad Salem has also praised the cooperation between the Sharjah Police and the University, emphasising the keenness to exchange various experiences, especially in the field of scientific research, to achieve the highest levels of security and safety.