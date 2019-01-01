Al Majaz Waterfront welcomes 2019 with glorious fireworks show

The fireworks show was synchronised with fantastic displays by the Sharjah Musical Fountain, and launched from 16 massive barges aligned in the middle of Khalid Lagoon to offer thousands of spectators encircling the lagoon, both from outdoor destinations as well as their residences, a perfect view.

New year revelers who chose to dine al fresco from local to international restaurants at Al Majaz Waterfront were not just treated to the spectacular fireworks show, but special valet parking services, children’s entertainment and lot more.

Marwa Obaid Al Shamsi, General Manager of Al Majaz Waterfront, said: “It was an absolute delight hosting thousands of visitors who came in with near and dear ones to celebrate one of the most special occasions of the year to Al Majaz Waterfront. We are deeply committed to offer exceptional services and entertainment to our guests, and are keen on offering new and exciting features every year.”

She added: “Our biggest success is in our clientele recognising our efforts and coming back every year to celebrate with us. Gratitude to the Al Majaz Waterfront management for putting up another memorable show, and wishing that the new year will bring peace and prosperity to us all.”