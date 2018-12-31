Tariq bin Khadem meets SHRD officials in Sharjah

Sharjah24: The Sharjah Human Resources Directorate (SHRD) held a brainstorming session at Flag Island in Sharjah chaired by His Excellency Dr Tariq Sultan bin Khadem, Chairman of SHRD, to the directors of departments and experts and heads of departments to discuss the challenges of the work, contributed to raising the level of performance.
The session was held with the aim of reviewing the most important achievements of 2018, and then spreading creative ideas about the development of these achievements aimed at investing the current and future human resources.
 
His Excellency Dr Tariq Sultan bin Khadem stressed that the SHRD is moving forward to implement its strategic plan to achieve its vision, mission and objectives in line with the emirate's objectives, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi to improve the quality and outputs of the services provided according to the best international standards.