Hope, passion for Sharjah Ruler achievements during the local harvest

In March, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah opened Sharjah Theater Days, then witnessed Sharjah Award for the best Doctoral Dissertations at its 16th session. On March 26, a memorandum was signed for the establishment The Arab Academy of Sciences in Khorfakkan, at the end of March, the 7th International Government Communication Forum (IGCF) was inaugurated.

In April, His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi visited the Sharjah Calligraphy Biennial at the 8th session, launched the 16 Sharjah Heritage Days, and on April 11, the Ruler of Sharjah inspected the work of Sharjah Performing Arts Academy, on the 14th of the same month His Highness was opened the new Khorfakkan road, on April 18, the inauguration of His Highness for the Sharjah Children's Reading Festival in its tenth edition, concluded the month with the launch of the project of the “Rain Room”.

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, announced in August that the emirate was a member of the International Astronomical Union.

In September, the Ruler of Sharjah, May 26, His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi chose to be a UAE writer's day every year. The 24th of the same month marked the launch of the 18th Sharjah International Narrator Forum, and on September 27 His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah received a written invitation from Autonomous University of Barcelona.

The Sharjah Ruler and His Royal Highness Prince Sultan bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz opened in October the “The Echo of Caravans” exhibition. At the end of the month, opened the Sharjah International Book Fair, presented to Jawaher Al Qasimi the ‘Sharjah Coronet’.

On November 21, His Highness opened the 3rd edition of Xposure International Photography Festival 2018, Later, Sharjah Ruler inaugurates the Sports Complex, Souq Al Juma Park in Mleiha. At the end of November, His Highness briefed on the progress of the project of the Sharjah Mosque Project in Al Tayy Suburb.

The UAE Railways Project was part of the activities of the month of December, where it was briefed on the progress of its work. On the 10th of the same month, the Sharjah FDI Forum was launched in its 4th edition.

The activities of the year ended with the follow-up of His Highness for live performances in the open air during the opening of the Desert Theater in its 4th edition, on the 13th of December.