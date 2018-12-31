Abdullah bin Salem: Mohammed bin Rashid is a role model for young generation

In a statement marking the 50th anniversary of Sheikh Mohammed's accomplishments, Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi has highlighted His Highness’ distinguished role during half a century, stressing that it is a great experience that has enhanced our society’s ranks as one of the top developed and advanced societies that many other societies aspire to follow.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem added that His Highness’ contributions are still present in various fields, including the administration, leadership, science, education, sports and media, underscoring his humanitarian initiatives that help the needy in different countries of the world.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem concluded that on this day we celebrate the work and achievements and express our pride and loyalty to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.