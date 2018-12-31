Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi: Mohammed bin Rashid model of national work sincere

On the 50th anniversary of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid's in serving the people, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah said that UAE has inspired the world to realize its people's aspirations to build a modern and developed state, armed with will and knowledge.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi added that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has been a leading symbol of his country and its people for over five decades. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid leading, working and motivating young people, innovate in a wide range of fields. His Highness being the successful administrator, leader, athlete, innovator and pioneer, until the Emirate of Dubai and the UAE have become the leading and most prominent countries in the world.