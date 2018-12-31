Achievements of Sharjah Ruler starts and ends in Paris

In March, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah visited the Sharjah Pavilion at the Paris Book and was received by French President Emmanuel Macaron. The following day, His Highness presented a number of his historical versions of the French version at the Paris Book Fair, on March 18, His Highness witnessed the "Sharjah Cultural Morning" event.

On 2 October, the Ruler of Sharjah visited the Oporto Portuguese libraries and the University of Coimbra to award him the honourary doctorate, on the 11th of the same month, the Frankfurt Book Fair was awarded the 20th of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah by visiting the Sharjah Pavilion.

The Sharjah Ruler witnessed the launch of the second session of the World Youth Forum in Sharm El Sheikh on November 4, and the Mleiha Exhibition in Brussels on 8 October.

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, returned to Paris to conclude his year of founding the Arabic Language Association.