Sharjah Police provides "96" traffic patrols on New Year's Eve

  • Monday 31, December 2018 in 3:28 PM
Sharjah 24: In line with the directives of His Excellency Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, all the security services of the Sharjah Police have started their work in various fields, roads, and vital places, which are intensely gushing during the New Year's Day celebrations. Sharjah Police provides "96" traffic patrols on New Year's Eve to ensure the safety of all the citizens and residents who live in the emirate of Sharjah.
The Sharjah Police has prepared a pre-action plan involving all concerned departments to cover the activities of the New Year in all places in the Emirate of Sharjah. The patrols were deployed across various areas of the emirate. 
 
As part of Sharjah Police’s keenness to enhance security and safety, the police stations will be open to provide security services. Sharjah Police also appealed to the public to call the number 999 to report urgent incidents and emergency cases, and call 901 to report non-emergency incidents. 