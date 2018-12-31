Sharjah Police provides "96" traffic patrols on New Year's Eve

The Sharjah Police has prepared a pre-action plan involving all concerned departments to cover the activities of the New Year in all places in the Emirate of Sharjah. The patrols were deployed across various areas of the emirate.

As part of Sharjah Police’s keenness to enhance security and safety, the police stations will be open to provide security services. Sharjah Police also appealed to the public to call the number 999 to report urgent incidents and emergency cases, and call 901 to report non-emergency incidents.