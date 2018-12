Commenting on the grant, Jumaa Obaid Al Shamsi, Chairman of Al Hamriyah Club, has highlighted the importance of the grant of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, which comes in line with His Highness's directives to raise the generations properly.

Jumaa Obaid Al Shamsi has further stressed that the Club’s members appreciate His Highness's grant which ensures the development of the coming generation.