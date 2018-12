The meeting was chaired by Mohammed Sultan Al Khasouni, Vice Chairman of Mleiha Cultural and Sports Club, and the Chairman of the Cultural and Community Committee.

Musabah Saeed Al Ketbi, Chairman of the board of Mleiha Cultural and Sports Club, stressed the important role of the Cultural Committee, and highlighted the great achievements during 2018.

The Cultural Committee praised the efforts of everyone who contributed to the success. The Committee also reviewed the plans of 2019