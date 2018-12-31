SYC: Our priority is to communicate the voices of the emirate’s youth to decision makers

The most notable achievement of the council in 2018 was its contribution in raising the number of youth councils found in government institutions in Sharjah from one council to ten, in order to empower young people in the emirate’s institutions.

The council announced that it held more than 30 meetings with government and private bodies to discuss ways of cooperating this year, and it participated in representing both the UAE and Sharjah in 8 global events, in addition to reviewing the suggestions of more than 600 young men and women from various regions of the emirate.

The council also announced it has communicated more than 25 suggestions and recommendations to decision makers in Sharjah, and that it held more than 8 awareness sessions with the aim of circulating knowledge among the emirate’s youth, as well as helping to organize more than 5 youth workshops on various topics across the emirate and the country.

Nada Abdullah Alturifi, Chairman of the Sharjah Youth Council, said: "What we offer and give to our Emirate and our country will not stop after the end of our membership to the Sharjah Youth Council. We will increase our efforts to harness what we have learned from this great experience to benefit Sharjah and our nation, who have both never failed to invest in us in order to build a better future for us and for future generations.”

On the occasion of the end of the council’s session for the period of 2017-2018, Alturifi expressed her thanks and gratitude to His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah; Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs; and His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, for their unlimited efforts in supporting the emirate’s youth, as well as for all the programmes that help in aiding them and developing their abilities.

Alturifi also expressed the council’s gratitude to Her Excellency Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Head of Emirates Youth Council, for her trust and support in the council. She also expressed her thanks to all the government bodies in Sharjah that have supported the efforts and initiatives of the council, and contributed in enabling the council to achieve many accomplishments during this year.