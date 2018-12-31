SCI organises "Their Joy, Our Joy" event

Abdullah Sultan Bin Khadem, Board Member and Executive Director of SCI, said: SCI was keen to organise “Their Joy, Our Joy” in Zayed Year, which contribute to please the children, since such interactive and participatory activities enhance the joy of children, because they need this kind of joy. We are also keen on this joy, morally, humanely, practically and nationally, in line with the vision and strategy of the Charity emanating from the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

He pointed out that the Charity does not ignore these orphans at all, they are present in all its work, projects and initiatives, especially in education, guarantees, provide a decent means of living for them, and everything they need.

He pointed out that the children were extremely happy, and participated actively and dynamically in the activities, and their happiness reflected that “Their Joy, Our Joy.” We also were very happy, and we were an active part with them in everything they did, which gave the five-hour event a comfortable family feel, while children felt they were one family. They expressed appreciation for the Charity and its efforts for them.

Bin Khadem expressed his thanks and appreciation to the philanthropists, and benefactors as they are strategic partners and a key factor in the success of our missions, and projects, and orphans who are the heart of our projects, that is, we contribute to making their lives better.