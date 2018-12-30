Sharjah Crown Prince: Half a century of excellence and privilege by Mohammed bin Rashid

On the 50th anniversary of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid's in serving the people, Sharjah Crown Prince added that the leadership built a capable nation utilising its national cadres in achieving the objectives to make UAE mark on the world, where Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid continued their vision.

Sharjah Crown Prince said that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid represents as a unique model in the Arab region and in the world, in the field of hard work, diligence, innovation, love of science and excellence.

Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah also expressed his pride of the journey of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum during the half-century of excellence and striving to achieve the best for the UAE and its people.