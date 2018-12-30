“Kingfisher Lodge”, the new outdoor entertainment destination

The Lodge offers unique experiences within the mangrove nature reserve in the heart of Kalba's natural beauty, is the perfect addition to its strategy of promoting environmentally friendly tourism.

The "Sharjah 24" lens has traveled through the hotel's corridors to capture the most prominent features of the Lodge.

The Kingfisher Lodge provides 20 luxury tents. With a private swimming pool for each tent, the accommodation is designed to provide guests with comfort, privacy and amazing views overlooking the Indian Ocean and a forest of mangrove trees surrounding the lodge, which considered a home to a number of kingfishers and a host of fora and fauna.

With an ambience of luxury and convenience, the Kingfisher Lodge will include an outdoor yoga and wellness centre and a range of public facilities, including an information desk, a reception lounge, restaurants and outdoor recreational areas.

The tented lodge was done in compliance with the highest global standards of green and sustainable building in order to have minimal impact on the surrounding environment.