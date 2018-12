During the Forum, Dr. Eng. Rashid Al Leem, Chairman of Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority, honoured the employees who contributed to the success of the initiatives and the achievements of SEWA.

Dr. Rashid Al Leem stressed that with the support of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Sharjah, the Authority keenness to develop and raise the level of the human cadre through launching different programmes and initiatives.