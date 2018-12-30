SSSD announces the formation of the Youth Council "Social Services"

This came after the workshop organised recently by the Department, in cooperation with the Sharjah Youth Council, on the institutional councils of youth and their active role, both socially and institutionally, at the Culture Palace in Sharjah.

Her Excellency Afaf Ibrahim Al Marri, Director of the SSSD, welcomed the initiative announced by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, that the year 2019 is a year of tolerance, reinforcing and consolidating noble human values, under the leadership of His Highness the Rulers of the UAE in all matters concerning the right of the individual to lead a decent life through the values and principles of tolerance, equality and justice.