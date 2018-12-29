Sharjah CP crowns "Es Ajeeb" champion of ‘Crown Prince Cup’

ES Ajeeb was the mount of Jockey Sam Hitchcott.

The Sharjah Ceown Prince also crowned the horse "Mystic Moon", owned by Mohammed Khalifa Al Basti and the mount of Jockey Sam Hitchcott for winning the Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Cup.

The race, which saw the participation of 87 Arabian thoroughbreds with cash prizes of AED 640,000, was held in cooperation with Emirates Racing Authority and under the patronage of Dubai Real Estate Centre, as key sponsor.

The race was attended by Sheikh Abdullah bin Majid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Equestrian and Racing Club (SERC); Eng. Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi, manager of Racing and Stables of Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; other officials, and many owners and breeders of horses and representatives of the departments sponsoring the race.