Sharjah Police discusses strategic indicators

The meeting, held at the Martyrs Hall of the Eastern Police Department headquarters, saw the presence of Col. Ali Al Kai Al Hamoudi, Director of the Eastern Region Police Department of Sharjah Police and a number of department heads.

The meeting discussed the three main themes concerning the work of the Criminal Investigation and Criminal Investigation departments and their role in combating and plummeting crime in an effort to raise the sense of security.

Plans and activities for the development of human cadres in CID and criminal investigation by focusing on the use of the benchmarking mechanism and the introduction of best practices, both locally and regionally were also addressed at the meeting.

Concluding the meeting, Brigadier Darwish stressed that strategic planning and periodic follow-up of performance’s strategic or operational indicators in the traffic, criminal, service or career fields, are the core of the successful work and a culture that improves the results and contributes directly to raising the sense of security. He noted that opportunities for improvement should be taken into consideration immediately to manage the risks that may hinder the achievement of the Ministry of Interior's strategic objectives.