SCCI honours Sharjah Youth Council

This came at a meeting during which the SCCI hosted a delegation from the SYC at its headquarters where Mohammed Ahmed Ameen, acting director general of SCCI met with Nada Abdullah Al Tarifi, chairperson of SYC.

Mohammed Ahmed Ameen praised the efforts and initiatives of the Sharjah Youth Council and its achievements during its second session in 2018 as well as its contribution to the establishment of several youth councils in the emirate's institutions translating the vision and guidance of the wise leadership.

He added such initiatives will have a direct impact on the march of sustainable development in the emirate because of the vital role of youth in the building and progress of societies, as well as the importance of youth councils in transmitting the proposals of their peers to decision makers and representing them in the best way to achieve their aspirations.

Nada Abdullah Al Tarifi thanked SCCI for its initiative to honour the SYC, stressing that it was a gesture of appreciation from the Chamber towards the Council's staff that was keen to communicate during the second session along with about 30 governmental bodies in Sharjah, including SCCI.