Emirati cultural celebrations to take centre stage at New Delhi World Book Fair 2019

Visitors to the New Delhi World Book Fair are expected to partake in a of a series of literary and artistic activities organised by Sharjah, and will witness traditional Emirati performances by the Sharjah National Band. While at the Sharjah pavilion at NDWBF, Emirati authors and literati will share a wealth of information and insight into the Arab world and the diversity and history it holds, in addition to addressing industry challenges with their peers and international counterparts at the fair. The emirate has also translated 57 Arabic language works to Hindi, that will be available for Indian readers.

Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Executive Chairman of the Department of Government Relations, and Head of the Sharjah delegation at NDWBF 2019, underscored that culture is the cornerstone of advancement, given that it’s one of the most creative and humane ways to build bridges between nations. He pointed out that Sharjah’s selection as guest of honour is a a clear indication of the cultural status the emirate enjoys regionally and globally.

“Sharjah’s cultural prominence has not been built overnight, but illustrates the fruition of persistent efforts for over four decades. Today, Sharjah is a hub of sciences, knowledge and culture, and home to a plethora of annual cultural events that brings together renowned writers and intellectuals from around the world. These feats reflect the realisation of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, who believes that a strong cultural movement contributes to development in all fields,” he said.

“The UAE and India have enjoyed strong relations for several decades, and our geographic proximity coupled with our rich cultural legacies offered both nations a unique platform to establish free-flowing communication and strong understanding.” he added.

For his part, His Excellency Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Chairman of Sharjah Book Authority, said: “Sharjah’s selection to be New Delhi World Book Fair’s guest of honour is a recognition for its instrumental role in successfully acquainting the world with Emirati and Arab cultures, under the guidance and vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.”

“Sharjah is on a mission to introduce, highlight and represent Arab and Emirati culture at every international participation, and book fairs offer us an unrivalled opportunity to do so. At NDWBF 2019, we will also be showcasing Sharjah’s world-class services and diverse offerings to publishers worldwide, and offer our expert consultation on how to capitalise on opportunities in Arab markets,” he added.

Sharjah’s cultural programme at NDWBF 2019

The Sharjah pavilion will be home to a myriad of activities throughout the fair. A poetry reciting session titled ‘Spectra’ is set to take place with the participation of poets Habib Al Sayegh and Khulood Al Mualla, and moderated by Ali Al Shaali. A literature symposium under the title of ‘India as seen by the Emirati poets,’ will be held with the participation of poets Abdullah AlHedeya, Sheikha Al Mutairi, Sultan Al Ameemi, and moderated by Eman Al Yousuf.

‘1001 Titles’ initiative will hold an introductory session titled “1001 Titles initiative and its role in enriching the UAE Library” will see the participation of Majd Al Shehhi, Manager of 1001 Titles, poets Talal Salem and Ali Al Shaali, and moderated by Mariam Al Obaidly.

A seminar titled ‘A Library for Each House’ will highlight the experience of ‘Knowledge without Borders’ and it’s impact on the publishing sector. It will see speakers Noura Bin Hadiya, Manager of KwB; Emirates Publishing Association board member, Muhammad Bin Dekhin; and poet and writer Salha Ghabesh. The event will be moderated by Rashid Al Kous, Executive Director, EPA.

‘It is not a magical book!’ is a discussion session, which will shed light on the different types of books catering to people with disabilities, with emphasis on books for children with disabilities. The speakers lineup for this discussion includes: Rawan Barakat, Director of ‘Raneen’ initiative; Muahhamd AlNabolsey; Dr Ira Saxena; Verbala Rastuji; and moderated by Amna Al Mazimi, Manager of Kalimat Foundation.

To tackle issues facing writers and publishers, the pavilion will host a panel discussion titled ‘Translating our Emirati tales for the world: What are the challenges and opportunities that you confront in electronic content?’ The panel will also discuss the going off-topic due to translation. This session is moderated by Majd Al Shehhi, and panelists include Iman Ben Chaibah, founder and CEO of Sail Publishing; Jamal Al Shehhi, Founder and General Manager of Kuttab Publishing House; and Ahmad AlSukiti.

Highlighting the UAE’s influence on Indian Cinema, Dr Habeeb Ghloom will show the frequent sighting Emirati locations and actors in Indian films, in a session titled ‘Emirates and Indian Cinema’ moderated by Eman Al Yousuf.

In a discussion titled ‘The cultural relationship between UAE and India in the twentieth century’, writers Salha Gabesh and Eman Al Yousuf, will discuss the presence of Emirati intellectuals in India during the first half of the 20th century.

Tamer Said, Managing Director of Kalimat, writer Salha Ghabesh, and poet Ali Al Shaali will host a dialogue session titled ‘Latin America Experience: How to apply this experience in India and other markets?’ where they will discuss the impact of cultural exchange, and ways to make it successful.

In a history symposium titled ‘India in the Arabic Manuscripts’, Dr Hamad Bin Sarai, Associate Professor of ancient history at the faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences at the UAE University, will showcase the presence of India in ancient Arabic manuscripts.

The Sharjah Pavilion will also host a panel discussion titled ‘Sharjah experience and impact on the publishing sector’. Panelists include Mohammed bin Dakhin, Board member of EPA; Dr. Alyazia Khalifa, Director of Al Fulk Translation and Publishing; and Dr. Fatima Al Breiki, Professor in rhetorical criticism at UAE University. Moderated by Rashid Al Kous, Executive Director of EPA, panelists will discuss the possibility to develop an ethics code for the publishing sector globally, and discus publishing standards in the UAE and India, in addition to other topics.

Undocumented Arabic folk tales will be discussed in a seminar titled ‘Gene legend’ at the pavilion. HE Dr Abdulaziz Al Musallam, Chairman of Sharjah Heritage Institute and Surabey Khana will talk about Arabic folk tales that took place in India, and the effects of not documenting them, considering their importance as a staple of civilizations and cultures.

The important role of museums and art will be discussed in a seminar titled ‘Art and Museums Books’ which will have speakers, HE Aisha Deemas, Director of Executive Affairs at Sharjah Museums Department, a representative from Tara Books, and will be moderated by writer Alia Al Shamsi.

A literature symposium titled ‘India in Arab Travel Literature’ will look into Indian events and individuals mentioned in Arabic literature, highlighting the depth of relations between the Arab and Indian societies. Writer Nasser Al Dhaheri; researcher Dr Mohammed bin Jarsh; writer and researcher Sultan Al Ameemi, will speak at the event.

An evening of poetry readings, ‘Mirrors’, will hear from Emirati poet’s Dr Talal Al Junaibi, Ali Al Shaali and Talal Salem, and moderated by Abdullah AlHedeya.

Sharjah is represented at the upcoming New Delhi Book Fair by delegations from cultural and academic institutions including: Sharjah Book Authority, Emirates Writer's Union, Emirates Publishers Association, Sharjah Department of Culture, Sharjah Heritage Institute, Dr Sultan Al Qasimi Centre of Gulf Studies, Sharjah Media Corporation, The UAE Board on Books for Young People, Knowledge without Borders, ‘1001 Titles’, Al Qasimi Publications, and Kalimat Group.