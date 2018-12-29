Sharjah Police, SEDD sign agreement to promote joint cooperation

Aiming to achieve the institutional partnership in the social responsibility between the two parties, in line with the strategic objectives that achieve the vision of the United Arab Emirates "2021", the agreement was signed by Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, and His Excellency Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, Chairman of Sharjah Economic Development Department “SEDD”.

Lauding the SEDD’s efforts which comes in line with the Sharjah Police’s vision and directives , Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi has praised the strategic relationship with the Sharjah Economic Development Department, stressing on Sharjah Police’s keenness to support all initiatives aimed at enhancing security and safety for all members of the society.

Commenting on the event, His Excellency Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi has praised the communication between the two sides, highlighting the prominent role that they play in serving the society in general and economic and security activities in particular.

Al Suwaidi has also stressed that this agreement establishes a lasting and developed relationship, contributing in achieving the strategic plans and increase performance.

Al Suwaidi has further lauded Sharjah Police’s significant role, in coordination with various entities, contributing to enhancing the joint work between the various entities in the emirate.