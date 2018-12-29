Celebrations galore this winter at Al Majaz Waterfront

The shows continue every weekend (Thu & Fri), all the way until January 11. Starting 4:30pm and running till 10:00pm, the entertainment mix contains stage shows, street engagement and roaming entertainment. Several acts like the roaming parades, cube shows, and juggling & circus acts are LED-themed, which look remarkable against the setting sun and nightfall.

Masterful acrobatics, stilt walkers and jugglers, live statues, have come together to lend the destination a cheerful, carnival-like atmosphere that will leave the entire family, especially the younger ones in the crowd thoroughly entertained. With calming views of the Khalid lagoon in the backdrop, and an eclectic mix of restaurants and ample parking facilities, one is set for a memorable winter time at Al Majaz Waterfront.

To get further information about the upcoming events, please visit the social media platforms on @almajazwf, or call +97165117000.