SCI distributes fuel coupons to 400 Syrian families in Jordan

Mohammad Hamdan Alzerri, Director of Guarantees and Projects Department at Sharjah Charity International, said: "A delegation from SCI has distributed cash vouchers to purchase heating fuel for 400 Syrian refugees living in Jordan, while this help is very important in this cold winter.”

He pointed out that this noble mission came within the framework of the initiatives of the Charity in Zayed Year under the supervision of the UAE Embassy in Jordan. The Late Sheikh Zayed Al Nahyan, the founder and builder of the State, has taught us the importance of charity and interpreting it in reality. To become lifestyle for all members of society, and its institutions.

He pointed out that the distribution process was carried out under the supervision of our embassy in Jordan, in the presence of His Excellency Faisal Ahmed Aal Malik, Embassy Charge d'Affaires of the UAE in Amman, pointing out the keenness of the Charity to be present and active in various forms of philanthropic and charity work under real and practical support by benefactors, donors who play important roles in implementing and interpreting the various works, initiatives and projects of the Charity.

Alzerri said that the beneficiary families expressed their thanks and appreciation for the efforts of the UAE institutions, organizations and charities to support the brothers, stressing the philanthropic and humanitarian approach adopted by the UAE in a way that enhances the bonds of compassion, human and social communication.

These families are needy and orphans who have been guaranteed by the Charity. The UAE has supported refugees and provided material aids to them through various relief and humanitarian programs.