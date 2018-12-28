Arabian Tea House opens at Souq Al Shanasiyah in Heart of Sharjah

Keeping its reputation of a vibrant and bustling commercial hub, Souq Al Shanasiyah features multitude of products of various products. The souq has just added – Arabian Tea House to its eclectic portfolio.

Arabian Tea House serves traditional Emirati cooking and Arabic cuisine to its visitors, sprinkled with cultural significance and a historical setting. Visitors can indulge in delicious Emirati breakfast trays, light lunches, grills and wide variety of teas from Australia, China, India, Canada, and Czech Republic. It is an amazing place to experience Emirati culture, replete with adorning photographs that will take you down the memory lane to the Old UAE in the 1960s. Arabian Tea House is a perfect addition to the Souq as it is the beacon of Emirati hospitality.