Sharjah Police promotes scientific cooperation with CUCA

  • Friday 28, December 2018 in 1:51 PM
Sharjah 24: Within the framework of partnerships between the Sharjah Police Research Center and other university and educational institutions in the UAE, a delegation from the Sharjah Police Research Center, headed by Lieutenant Colonel, Dr. Salah Al Mazrouei, Head of the Department of Cooperation and Scientific Support, visited the City University College of Ajman (CUCA).
The delegation was received by Ama'al Al-Jubouri, Director of Student Affairs, and Dr. Adel Abu Hashima, Head of the Faculty's Law Department. The visit was aimed at enhancing scientific communication between the two sides.
 
During the meeting, the two sides discussed various ways of enhancing institutional partnership, ensuring the effective and sustainable partnerships through different joint activities. 
 
Commenting on the visit , Lt. Col. Dr. Salah Al Mazrouei expressed his thanks and appreciation to the CUCA 's management for the hospitality and warm welcome, highlighting the importance of further communication between the two sides. 
 
The visit was attended by a number of dignitaries and officials. 