Sharjah Police promotes scientific cooperation with CUCA

The delegation was received by Ama'al Al-Jubouri, Director of Student Affairs, and Dr. Adel Abu Hashima, Head of the Faculty's Law Department. The visit was aimed at enhancing scientific communication between the two sides.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed various ways of enhancing institutional partnership, ensuring the effective and sustainable partnerships through different joint activities.

Commenting on the visit , Lt. Col. Dr. Salah Al Mazrouei expressed his thanks and appreciation to the CUCA 's management for the hospitality and warm welcome, highlighting the importance of further communication between the two sides.

The visit was attended by a number of dignitaries and officials.