Sultan Al Zaabi: 40 participants take part in SCCI in Kalba workshop

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24” on the sidelines of the workshop, Al Zaabi affirmed that the Chamber is keen to enhance its training programmes to develop the skills of those wishing to experience the business experience and provide all support and facilities necessary for the success of their projects.

He highlighted the importance of the Chamber’s training programmes, considering that such workshops are an ideal opportunity for participants to develop their skills and increase their knowledge of the basics of establishing projects according to scientific methodologies that meet market demands and benefit the investors.

Al Zaabi concluded his statement praising the permanent and positive cooperation of Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development with the Chamber in its various training programmes, describing the Fund as an important strategic partner.