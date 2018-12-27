SSSD improves skills of carers of the elderly

The programme aims to improve the skills of those involved in serving elderly citizens, by training their carers on how to efficiently provide the required services. It also aims to teach them how to raise the awareness of families about the requirements of the elderly and their psychological, health and social needs.

Nasim Al Zuraif, Head of the Training Programme Team, said that the programme, which was held at the ERC’s headquarters, with the participation of employees of government departments and institutions, as well as retired people, university student volunteers who care for the elderly and people of determination, was met with satisfaction and approval by its participants.

Kholoud Ahmed Al Nuaimi, Director of the Social Licences Department, said that the programme is part of the department’s strategy to develop the skills of those who care for elderly citizens and people with special needs, to enable them to live with dignity and independence. The department is also looking to improve the level of care and social services offered to the entire community, he added.

Al Nuaimi stressed that the department’s efforts to train carers represent the vision of Sharjah, which looks after its residents, regardless of age. Seven workshops have been conducted and 470 carers of the elderly benefitted from them in 2018, he said in conclusion.