Dr. Shaheen Al Mazmi: SEC’s amendments to HR Law support stability of employees

Dr. Al Mazmi said that the amendment of the executive regulations of the Human Resources Law in the Emirate of Sharjah is in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah to provide the employees of the Government of Sharjah with a decent and dignified life.

In his exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Dr. Al Mazmi added that the amendments support the employees’ work and family stability in a manner that ensures the quality of performance.