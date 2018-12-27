Yousef Al Marshoudi: ‘Khalifa Fund’ is keen to support entrepreneurs in Sharjah

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24” on the sidelines of a workshop organised by the Fund on Thursday in cooperation with the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Kalba, Al Marshoudi explained that the Fund is working through its strategic plan to enhance its training and awareness programmes for entrepreneurs in various cities of Sharjah.

He added that the Fund also aims, through these programmes, to provide the best benefits for entrepreneurs and those wishing to enter the different enterprises sector.

He pointed to the integration of the Fund's branches in Sharjah and Fujairah to enhance and intensify training and awareness programmes for those interested, in cooperation with strategic partners including SCCI, Sharjah SME (RUWAD) and Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre (Sheraa).

Regarding the workshop, which was presented by the Fund's Capacity Building Division, Al Marshoudi said it was an intensive training programme to equip participants with the skills needed to develop business plans for their future projects, enhance market perceptions, and define the nature of the Fund's work and the types of support it provides to entrepreneurs.