SGG camps under the moonlight in Kalba

A workshop titled, “Under the Moonlight,” was organized in two successions, one for young girls aged 7 to 11 (brownies) and the other for Guides (aged 12 to 15) and Senior Guides (aged 16 to 18).

Along with earning the badge of ‘Guiding World’, the young girls spent 2 nights and 3 days exploring the wild and sea life, as well as heaps of sporting activities at Kalba’s camping site. The girls navigated and trekked into the wild, climbed Jacob’s ladder, participated in leap of faith, walked on high and low ropes, engaged in archery, and learned about survival tactics. They also learned raft building and kayaking. Girls were divided into teams for challenges and by nightfall, they shared memorable times around the camp fire.

Shaikha Al Shamsi, Manager of SGG, explored: “Camping is one of the best activities that kids can engage in. It’s a great way to spend quality time outdoors. At SGG, we are relentless about organizing fun activities that will enhance their experiential knowledge.”

The girls learned how to become independent as well as rely on interdependence. They enhanced their social, team-work, and adaptive skills. Camping helps build a sense of responsibility and character. They left the camp with the knowledge of basic camping skills and lifelong memories.

Sheikha Al Matroushi, one of the brownies, said: “The camp was a great opportunity to network and make new friends. I attended many fun-filled training workshops, where I learned new team work skills and camping techniques. I have participated in various adrenaline sports and challenging activities, and I am excited to engage in this experience again in the future”.

Shahd Adel, a guide and participant, said: “The winter camp offered me the chance to acquire new skills through archery, which helps improve concentration and self-confidence. I spent hours with the other girls reading and learning more about Mangrove trees and their benefits. While walking in the wild, we learned how to help each other to reach the top of mountains we were climbing. The camp is a perfect place to meet new people and make friendships that last a lifetime.”