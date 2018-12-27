SCCI in Kalba organises "Idea Development" workshop

The workshop was attended by more than 40 participants from entrepreneurs, investors from productive families.

The workshop, which was presented by lecturers with the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, included the training of the participants through an intensive program on how to develop work plans to implement their projects according to scientific methodologies and successful experiences.

Participants in the workshop also learned about the skills needed to measure and identify market needs, and thus identify and frame their investment ideas based on market needs.

At the end of the workshop, Sultan Obaid Al Zaabi, Director of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) –Kalba Branch, and Yousuf Al Murshoudi, Director of the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, honoured the workshop participants.