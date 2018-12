The Sharjah Police General Command started handing over health insurance cards to employees and their families as of Thursday morning.

Maj. Gen. Al Shamsi thanked His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for his generous grants in providing health insurance to all the employees of Sharjah Police, a gesture is not strange for His Highness who endeavours to draw the smile on the faces of all and to bring happiness to their hearts by his kind initiatives during these blessing days.