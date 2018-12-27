Sultan Al Qasimi issues a law to organise Sharjah Private Education Authority

The law stipulates that SPEA shall enjoy the legal personality and the full legal capacity necessary to achieve its objectives. The Institute shall also enjoy financial and administrative independence owned by the Government of the Emirate of Sharjah.

The main headquarters of SPEA will be in Sharjah city and after a resolution from the Sharjah Ruler; it may set up branches outside the emirate.

SCCI aims to organised private education in the Emirate of Sharjah, raising the quality of private education through the application of best educational practices and encourage the provision of distinguished services in the field of private education.

Sharjah Private Education Authority is responsible for developing public policies and strategic plans for private education, proposing the necessary legislation to regulate and develop private education in the Emirate, approves penalties for violating the regulations and requirements related to private education and presenting them to the Council for adoption, also SPEA granting a license to operate private education facilities in the Emirate of Sharjah in coordination with the concerned authorities, receiving complaints and submit proposals related to private education.

At the suggestion of the council and the adoption of the Executive Council, the organisational structure of the Council shall be issued by Emiri Decree.

According to the law, the Authority shall have a Chairman to be appointed by Emiri Decree, assisted by a sufficient number of staff and experts in accordance with its organisational structure. The Chairman shall have the legal personality and capacity necessary to carry out the Directorate’s acts, ensuring the fulfilment of its functions.

The employees approved by the Sharjah Special Education Authority shall be issued a decision by the Minister of Justice in accordance with the provisions of Article (34) of the Federal Penal Procedures Law issued by the Federal Law No. (35) for the year 1992 regarding the determination of what is in violation of the provisions of this law, In accordance with their respective mandates.

The law further states that the financial resources of the SPEA shall be obtained through government allocations, savings of the Council’s budget, Council's own revenues resulting from the exercise of its competences in addition to any other resources approved by the Council.

Money funds are considered as public funds and shall be exempt from all local government taxes and fees in all their forms and types.

The Decree shall be effective from the date of issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette. Any provision contrary to the provisions of this law shall be repealed.