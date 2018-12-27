Reflection reignites passion for craft making and illustrative design in Al Qasba visitors

Titled ‘Giant Paper Flower Making’, the first workshop educated participants on the basics of paper flower-making in a detailed guided session. Participants learned how to combine craft paper of different sizes and colours with ornaments and accessories to create beautiful giant paper flowers, which are a common sight in hotels, malls and other public hangouts, and create the perfect backdrop for birthdays, weddings and other special occasions.

The participants created their paper flowers, and at the end of the workshop, walked away with beautiful giant flowers that can be used to decorate their homes or offices.

The second workshop, ‘3D African Tote Bags’ took participants on a creative journey, where they mixed contemporary design with African heritage. They learnt how to combine innovation and tradition in fashion to create accessories and prints on tote bags. Beads in different sizes, shiny embellishments, colourful feathers and several other decorative elements and textiles were used in their designs.

The third workshop, ‘Fashion Illustration’, introduced participants to fashion illustration styles and techniques used during sketching fashion figures. They also explored different poses and learnt how to express them on illustration using colours, texture, draping effects and other material available at the workshop.

The workshop saw a turnout of visitors, who expressed their appreciation for the quality workshops conducted at Reflection festival, which has successfully ignited their imagination and artistic skills, and introduced them to new cultures and arts through its plethora of events, activities, exhibitions and workshops.

Sharjah’s Al Qasba offers state-of-the-art facilities, premium services, and hosts world-class events which attract a huge turnout of tourists and residents throughout the year. Each event is immaculately planned, and visitors’ pleasure is always at the top of agenda.