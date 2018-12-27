SLC offers edutainment for children at ‘Winter Wonderland’

Painting, drawing, clay modelling, Zumba, beach challenges and ‘Children Master Chef’ classes are a small portion of the host of activities lined up for participants to gauge their intellect, passions, hobbies and challenge their physical strengths and abilities.

Alya Al Harmoudi, Head of Business Management, at SLC, said: “We prepared ‘Winter Wonderland’ to be a comprehensive program that covers all aspects, and fits the schedules of everyone. We have the activities during the morning and evening times and designed the activities to suit participants’ age groups. We encourage all parents to register their children to utilize their time in fun, educational and artistic activities to discover and nurture their talents, in addition to keeping them engaged during the winter break.”

‘Basateen Winter Adventure’ programme offers children between the ages of 3 to 5 creative activities to gauge their skills and passions including ‘Little scientist’, Little Picasso’, ‘Craft and create’ in addition to field trips, stage theatre and etiquette learning. While ‘Tiny Talents’ programme contains ‘Winter crafts’, ‘Kidsessories’ (DIY jewellery), ‘Eskimo arts’, Kids Pilates any many fun inducing activities.

For girls between 6 and 10, the ‘Art Unlimited’ programme will discover and nurture their talents in a multitude of artistic activities that includes drawing, panting using pastels and acrylics, pottery and clay modelling any many more including field trips.

Girls between 11 and 16 are offered the ‘Winter Youth’ programme filled with fun activities to challenge their physical stamina and strength like swimming, paddle boarding and ice skating. They can also take part in ‘Culinary art’, outdoor science and technology field trips, in addition to art related activities.

The ‘Evening winter camp’ which runs between 4pm to 8pm is open to girls between the age of 5 to 10, and boys between 5 to 8. The evening program entails a myriad of fun and entertaining activities including swimming, Zumba, hip hop dancing. In addition to cooking, pottery and beach activities.

Girls between the age of 5 to 10, and boys between 5 to 8 can join the ‘Morning Winter camp’ and take part in tennis activities, swimming, ice skating, Origami and recycled papers, and can learn embroidery designs, drawing and painting, in addition to Football activities, which is for boys only.

For more information, please visit www.slc.ae or contact us on the following 065067701