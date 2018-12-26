Major General Al Shamsi chairs first FDSC sub-committee meeting

Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Director of Sharjah Department of Statistics and Community Development (DSCD); Dr. Saeed Abdullah Abdul Wahed, Acting Secretary General of the Federal Demographic Structure Council (FDSC); other officials and members of the FDSC’s subcommittee were present at the meeting.

During the meeting, Maj. Gen. Al Shamsi Al Shamsi reviewed the main objectives of the Committee and introduced its members. Then Secretary General spoke on behalf of the technical administrative subordination of the subcommittees at the level of the seven emirates.

The meeting also dealt with the presentation of the national strategy for population structure and the demographic reality of the Emirate of Sharjah, addressing the most important challenges facing it and the role of its subcommittees.

The meeting also discussed the most important factors affecting the demographic structure of the UAE in general and the Emirate of Sharjah in particular, and presented the national indicators that the Council seeks to achieve at the state level.

At the end of the meeting, Maj. Gen. Al Shamsi praised the efforts made by the FDSC Secretariat General, wishing the members success in their respective roles and working towards achieving the national objectives at the level of the Emirate, through the support provided by the Sharjah Executive Council.