Sharjah Police review preparations for "Flame of Hope"

This came during a meeting of the Cities Committees hosting the Special Olympics World Games, chaired by Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadem, Chairman of the Sharjah Directorate of Human Resources (SDHR).

The meeting, which was held at the headquarters of the SDHR, discussed the steps and preparatory work for the stages of work, all the organisational affairs related to the Olympics, and setting up a mechanism of action and coordination to host the "flame of hope" accompanying the Special Olympics in Sharjah selecting the most prominent landmarks that will host the torch.

The meeting also tackled the most important topics and themes to ensure the success of this huge international event that supports the efforts of the UAE, its interest in the disability category, its absolute belief in its role in the achievements and development process, as well as harnessing all possibilities to ensure the successful and integrated organisation of the Olympics, thus enhancing UAE leadership in hosting world events.