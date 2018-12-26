SCPN reveals details of Sharjah First Children’s Protection Forum

The forum discusses two working sessions, focusing on various axes, including security, education, children rights, social and media. In addition to reviewing practical experiences in the world of child protection, contributing to achieving the vision of the network to be the first in the Arab world in the protection of childhood by the end of (2019), the forum targets governmental and private institutions in the field of child protection at the state level, beside workers and those interested in child protection.

The forum aims at highlighting the experiences of institutions working in the field of child protection in the country, providing a meeting point for institutions working in the field of child protection, and presenting best practices and experiences in the field of child protection.

Hanadi Al Yafie, member of the Board of Trustees of SCPN, said: "Since its first day, SCPN has worked on preparing its plans and defining its tasks and objectives. It has expertise, qualifications and knowledge that contributes to achieving its goals, and to learn about the local, Arab and international experiences, which makes it benefit from all of these in order to serve its goals and improve the work and performance, to be qualified to turn its ambitions, dreams and plans into reality, contributing to establish a culture that the “child is the essence, pillars and horizons”.

Aisha Abdullah Bin Ali, Executive Director of SCPN said: "Let us thank you all for your presence, and cooperation with us to protect our children. We are all concerned to work together, for the sake of children and their beautiful future, which we trust that it will be greater in our cooperation and coordination. In this press conference, we announce many features and details of the first Sharjah Children's Forum, for the protection of children.

Strategic Partners

Lt. Col. Ahmed Al Marri, Director of the Community Police Department at the Sharjah Police General Headquarters, said: "We are partners in working with SCPN on the theme of the forum and the various topics related to children and their protection, The Sharjah Police also implements many programs, initiatives and lectures related to the culture of security in schools, as well as in out-of-school campaigns, in cooperation and coordination with children's and youth centers, in order to continue the child protection approach.

Sheikha Shatha Al Qassimi, Assistant Director General for Health and Laboratories at Sharjah Municipality, said: "Children are the wealth to build the community, and we are pleased to be one of SCPN partners in the forum and child protection. We are pleased to host the meeting in January.