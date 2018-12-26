Al Khalidiya Suburb reviews achievements in its third forum

The forum discussed the proposals and views of the people Al Khalidiya residents in the mechanisms of communication during the coming period.

Sheikh Majid bin Sultan bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Director of the Districts and Villages Affairs Department expressed his happiness with the efforts achieved His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qassimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah vision’s.

His Excellency Khalfan Al Marri, Chairman of the Council, praised the efforts of the Council of Al Khalidiya Suburb, stressing that the Council succeeded in the implementation of dozens of events that became popular, and achieved great success through its community contribution.

At the end of the forum, Sheikh Majid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, accompanied by His Excellency Khalfan Al Marri, honoured a number of supporting figures of the Al Khalidiya Council, as well as honouring a number of winners of the Council Awards.