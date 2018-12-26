Souq Al Jubail announces a special discount for its visitors

In the celebration of Souq Al Jubail third anniversary this December, Fish Business Unit at Souq Al Jubail (SQAJ), has launched a special discount campaign on all Fish & Seafood products which ends on 6th January 2019.

“Souq Al Jubail visitors were astonished by the family & kids activities planned for its third anniversary. The discount offer is one among many ways to share this occasion’s joy with our valued customers & visitors. It also aims to benefit local communities in Sharjah & UAE. At Souq Al Jubail, we have always been committed to ensuring that people in the UAE have access to Fresh, High Quality and good value for money food products “, said Hamid Al Zarouni, Director Souq Al Jubail.

During the anniversary celebration, Fish Section customers will be able to enjoy access to daily deals, which offer significant savings, as well as have access to some of the best-in-class entertainment activities.