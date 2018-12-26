SEWA, SCCI to develop initiatives to stimulate investors

During the meeting, the two sides discussed a number of topics to crystallize joint cooperation through the implementation of a multi-faceted program of cooperation and awareness raising and organising joint meetings and seminars.

His Excellency Dr. Eng. Rashid Al Leem, Chairman of SEWA expressed his appreciation for the active role played by the Chamber in supporting and supporting government agencies and the business sector by contributing to enhancing the investment environment and diversifying its attractive components.

Al Leem stressed the keenness of the Authority to expand the size of the partnership with the Chamber, which seeks to attract the largest international companies to cooperate with the Commission and the implementation of projects at a global level.

His Excellency Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, SCCI, stressed the keenness of the Chamber to develop and support the business sector in the emirate of Sharjah and enhance the strategic partnership with SEWA.